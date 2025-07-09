Israel continues Gaza assault amid ceasefire talks

Israel continued to pound Gaza even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a second meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss a ceasefire.

The Israeli military said it had struck 100 targets in the enclave, including caches of explosives, as well as killing a senior Hezbollah figure in Lebanon.

A US special envoy said a Gaza deal was close and that a 60-day ceasefire and the return of 10 surviving hostages could be announced this week, although mediator Qatar said more time was needed.

Meanwhile Houthi militants attacked two ships off Yemen, the first such incidents since December: The cost of insuring vessels passing through the Red Sea has tripled, threatening to disrupt global trade, the Financial Times reported.