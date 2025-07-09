Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China’s US-bound container traffic falls amid tariff chaos

Jul 9, 2025, 6:43am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A container ship OOCL Daffodil is docked at Yangshan Port outside of Shanghai, China.
Go Nakamura/File Photo/Reuters

China’s US-bound container traffic fell more than 28% in June compared with the same month last year, as White House tariffs reshape global trade flows.

Overall US container imports fell more than 3% last month, although shipments from Southeast Asian nations jumped, suggesting Chinese firms may have rerouted goods to skirt US sanctions.

US buyers of rare earths — metals and minerals used for semiconductors and military technology, among other things — have bypassed Chinese restrictions by going through Mexico and Thailand, highlighting Beijing’s struggles to enforce the retaliatory curbs it imposed. Having export control policies is one thing, but “their enforcement is a completely different scenario,” an expert told Reuters.

A chart showing the world’s biggest rare earth reserves
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD
AD