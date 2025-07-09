China’s US-bound container traffic falls amid tariff chaos

China’s US-bound container traffic fell more than 28% in June compared with the same month last year, as White House tariffs reshape global trade flows.

Overall US container imports fell more than 3% last month, although shipments from Southeast Asian nations jumped, suggesting Chinese firms may have rerouted goods to skirt US sanctions.

US buyers of rare earths — metals and minerals used for semiconductors and military technology, among other things — have bypassed Chinese restrictions by going through Mexico and Thailand, highlighting Beijing’s struggles to enforce the retaliatory curbs it imposed. Having export control policies is one thing, but “their enforcement is a completely different scenario,” an expert told Reuters.