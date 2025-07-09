Asian economies race for US trade deals

Some of Asia’s largest economies are racing to strike trade deals with the US after President Donald Trump threatened higher tariff rates by the end of the month.

South Korea is eyeing a hastily arranged in-person summit between the countries’ leaders, The Korea Times reported, while Japan held the line on its demand for lower US auto duties. “There’s no way this will proceed smoothly,” Tokyo’s chief trade negotiator acknowledged.

Trump’s extension of his July 9 tariff deadline shows “how months of overtures have yet to translate into concessions,” The Wall Street Journal wrote: Japan has so far failed to woo Trump despite a $1 trillion investment pledge and a gifted golden samurai helmet.