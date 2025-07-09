After founders flee hot French AI startup, new CEO wants to steady the ship — and scale like Palantir

After the recent high-profile exits of the founders of French AI startup H Company, its new CEO Gautier Cloix tried to ease concerns about its trajectory in his first public appearance since taking the helm last month.

The high-flying firm building agentic AI for businesses lost three of its co-founders over “operational differences,” after raising $220 million in a seed round last year, one of the largest in history. In June, the company replaced then-CEO Charles Kantor with Cloix. Only one of the founders, Laurent Sifre, formerly of DeepMind, remains on staff as chief technology officer.

“I’ve been in touch with the founders and investors most of the whole duration of the company,” Cloix, a former Palantir director, told Semafor’s Reed Albergotti at the RAISE Summit in Paris on Wednesday. “I was very happy in New York at Palantir and the only reason I would have left was to build something [of] similar size to Palantir. What I saw was the potential to build not only a European champion of AI, but a world leader in compute use.”

Cloix added that the founders, who left less than two years after the company was created, wanted to conduct more theoretical research.