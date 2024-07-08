RNC releases its first GOP platform since 2016

The Republican National Committee released its official GOP platform for the 2024 presidential election on Monday, one week ahead of the convention in Milwaukee.

The new document shows a Trump-era makeover, right down to its use of all-caps headings in the style of the former president’s Truth Social posts. The process leading up to it was closely watched by conservatives, especially anti-abortion activists, after former President Donald Trump’s team made clear they planned to align its language with their candidate’s call to leave the issue primarily to the states.

The platform includes ten “chapters,” many of which focus on topics often mentioned by Trump — in section one, the RNC vows that it will “reverse” inflation by “unleash[ing] Energy Production,” securing the border, focusing on reducing international unrest, and reinstating his “Deregulation Policies.”

Another key chapter dives directly into the border crisis, which Trump often mentions on the campaign trail: This year’s GOP platform promises to “restore every Border Policy of the Trump administration” and implement a mass deportation plan. On the economy, the platform promises to make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, and reiterates his vow to eliminate taxes on tips. Cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence also feature in the official party platform: Under Trump, the party platform says it will open up more opportunities for crypto (a flip from 2019, when the former president was critical of digital currencies) and repeal Biden’s executive order targeting AI.

Notably, Israel is mentioned just once: The 16-page document promises the Republican Party “will stand with Israel, and seek peace in the Middle East.” NATO isn’t mentioned by name — instead, there is a line promising to “strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense and by restoring Peace to Europe.” The former president has been outspoken about ensuring other countries hit spending targets, and has said he’d remain in NATO if they paid their “fair share.”