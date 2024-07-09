Tropical Storm Beryl leaves millions in Texas without power

Tropical Storm Beryl left more than 2.4 million homes and businesses without power in Texas.

Beryl, which weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm after it made landfall, hit part of the Gulf coast that is home to about half the country’s oil-refining capacity.

Some refineries were forced to flare off oil or reduce output, major ports were closed, hitting exports, and oil markets dropped 1% as investors worried about the impact.

AD

Utility-level electricity was also damaged, and one major provider said it was trying to get mobile generation units in place to provide power for health care, police and fire stations, and schools.