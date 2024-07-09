Russian court orders arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

A Moscow court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, state media reported.

The warrant alleges that exiled opposition figure Navalnaya, who has accused President Vladimir Putin of murdering her husband, participated in an “extremist society.”

Navalny died five months ago under mysterious circumstances at a Russian penal colony, and his wife has vowed to continue his opposition work.

Navalnaya left Russia in 2021 and can now be arrested if she returns.

“When you write about this, please do not forget to write the main thing: Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal,” she wrote on X after the announcement. “His place is in prison, and not somewhere in The Hague, in a cozy cell with a TV, but in Russia — in the same colony and the same two-by-three-meter cell in which he killed Aleksei.”