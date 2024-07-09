Events Newsletters
© 2024 Semafor Inc.
Caroline Anders
Jul 9, 2024, 3:06pm EDT
North America

Russian court orders arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died in a prison camp, looks on as she stands in a queue outside the Russian Embassy on the final day of the presidential election in Russia, in Berlin, Germany, on March 17, 2024.
Annegret Hilse/Reuters
Title icon

The News

A Moscow court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, state media reported.

The warrant alleges that exiled opposition figure Navalnaya, who has accused President Vladimir Putin of murdering her husband, participated in an “extremist society.”

Navalny died five months ago under mysterious circumstances at a Russian penal colony, and his wife has vowed to continue his opposition work.

Navalnaya left Russia in 2021 and can now be arrested if she returns.

“When you write about this, please do not forget to write the main thing: Vladimir Putin is a murderer and a war criminal,” she wrote on X after the announcement. “His place is in prison, and not somewhere in The Hague, in a cozy cell with a TV, but in Russia — in the same colony and the same two-by-three-meter cell in which he killed Aleksei.”

