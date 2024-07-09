Nearly 10 billion passwords leaked in what may be biggest dataset of its kind ever

The rise of ‘credential stuffing’ attacks

Source: CyberNews

Not all the passwords in the compilation appeared to be new — in other words, they have been leaked previously — but the way they were presented, in a single, searchable file, increases the chance of “credential stuffing.” The practice allows a bad actor to take a user’s known password and try to reuse it to break into other accounts in their name. Hackers might take a password from a person’s email and try to use it to get into their bank account, Cybernews, a cybersecurity-focused news outlet, explained. A recent wave of cyberattacks using this technique have compromised sensitive data across Santander bank, AT&T, Ticketmaster, and 23andMe, as well as various other businesses.