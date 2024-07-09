rotating globe
Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Jul 9, 2024, 2:06pm EDT

NATO likely to offer Ukraine ‘irreversible’ path to membership

Zelenskyy
Kuba Stezycki/Reuters
Title icon

The News

The NATO alliance appears on the cusp of offering Ukraine an “irreversible” path to membership. The commitment would be the alliance’s most definitive move yet in support of Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

The term has been included in a draft version of the alliance’s expected joint declaration, to be released during its ongoing summit in Washington, DC, Politico and CNN reported, and will likely state that as long as Kyiv continues to enact democratic reforms, it will inevitably join the Western military bloc.

The US initially opposed the “irreversible” language, preferring instead to commit to a “bridge to membership,” but it appears to have accepted including the word — which Zelenskyy preferred — on the condition that Ukraine makes further anti-corruption reforms, according to USA Today.

