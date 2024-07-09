NATO likely to offer Ukraine ‘irreversible’ path to membership

The NATO alliance appears on the cusp of offering Ukraine an “irreversible” path to membership. The commitment would be the alliance’s most definitive move yet in support of Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

The term has been included in a draft version of the alliance’s expected joint declaration, to be released during its ongoing summit in Washington, DC, Politico and CNN reported, and will likely state that as long as Kyiv continues to enact democratic reforms, it will inevitably join the Western military bloc.

The US initially opposed the “irreversible” language, preferring instead to commit to a “bridge to membership,” but it appears to have accepted including the word — which Zelenskyy preferred — on the condition that Ukraine makes further anti-corruption reforms, according to USA Today.