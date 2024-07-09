The Israel-Hamas war is reverberating through Western elections, upending political conventions

UK parties may underestimate how strongly voters feel about Gaza

Sources: BBC , The Guardian , Hyphen

Labour has historically been able to count on British Muslims for support, but in the July 4 election, the party’s vote share fell by an average of 23 points in seats where 20% or more of the population identify as Muslim. Some have suggested these failures are evidence of “sectarian” sentiment among Muslims toward Israel, but this ignores the fact that the Israel-Gaza war resonates with diverse groups in the UK, a columnist argued in The Guardian, and instead treats British Muslims as an angry monolith. Ultimately, any analysis of the “Muslim vote” must acknowledge that although Gaza has united British Muslims in their condemnation, “they rarely speak with one tongue,” a columnist noted in Hyphen.