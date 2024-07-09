How the new Labour government could shift British foreign policy

Britain has something to offer the EU, too

Sources: UK in a Changing Europe , Centre for European Reform

The European Political Community, which Starmer is set to host, is a forum that lends itself more to symbolism and tone-setting than concrete deliverables, two experts argued for think tank UK in a Changing Europe. But Labour “shouldn’t be deterred” by often frosty EU officials on improving Britain’s trading relationship with the bloc, Charles Grant, the director of the Centre for European Reform argued. While some in the EU will inevitably accuse Starmer of “cherry picking” access to the single market, which he has ruled out rejoining, the reality is that the EU “wants to pick a few cherries of its own” in the form of UK fisheries and mobility schemes for British youth, Grant added.