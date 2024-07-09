Events Newsletters
Marta Biino
Jul 9, 2024, 9:14am EDT
Europe

Marine Le Pen’s 2022 presidential campaign under investigation in France for alleged corruption

The News

The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into allegations involving far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s campaign financing during France’s 2022 presidential election. Le Pen lost the election to Emmanuel Macron.

The suspected allegations include embezzlement, forgery, and fraud, and that an electoral candidate accepted a loan, according to various reports.


Know More

The investigation into Le Pen’s 2022 campaign, which began on July 2, follows a 2023 report by a French campaign finance watchdog, Reuters reported.

Separately, Le Pen is due to stand trial in another case in September, along with 24 others, over allegations made in 2017 that the National Rally had misused European Union funds to pay members of the party.

