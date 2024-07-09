China to invest $800B in creaking electricity grid to speed up green transition

China leads in the green transition, but also in emissions

Sources: Financial Times , Energy Monitor

China has largely led the world’s transition toward green energy, and has expanded its electric grid enormously, accounting for more than a third of the world’s total grid expansion in the last decade. In 2022, its investment in electricity was higher than that of every other country in the world combined, Energy Monitor noted. But China is also the global leader in emissions, and its net-zero by 2060 target hits ten years later than the United Nations’ goal. “Though it will be the world leader in emission reductions, this is largely because it is starting from a much higher baseline than competing economic blocs. In relative terms, both the US and EU are reducing emissions faster,” Energy Monitor added.