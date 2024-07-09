China leads world in generative AI use

China’s industry decision-makers lead the world in adopting generative artificial intelligence. A survey of 1,600 executives across 16 countries in banking, insurance, telecoms and other areas found that an average of 54% used AIs such as ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude. In China, that figure was 83%. Foreign AI products are mostly banned in China, but it has a robust — and highly censored — domestic industry, Reuters reported.

The survey found that China also led the world in the use of AI for monitoring workers or users, collecting and analyzing huge amounts of data about their activities and communication, which the authors said was a “controversial but widely-deployed use.”