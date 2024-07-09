Families of Ethiopia crash victims slam Boeing’s US plea deal

When Boeing pleaded guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge this week, it resolved an investigation into crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft. But it sparked anger among relatives of people killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash five years ago.

Many of those whose loved ones were among the 157 people killed in the March 2019 crash, just outside Addis Ababa’s Bole Airport, were shocked that their hopes of a criminal prosecution yielding fresh details behind the cause of the tragedy, had been dashed. They knew the crash was not an isolated incident. Months earlier, a Boeing 737 Max plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 189 people on board. But they hoped a prosecution would yield more information.

Instead, as part of the plea deal, the plane-maker agreed to pay a fine of $243.6 million. It’s a far cry from the $24.8 billion fine that relatives of the victims wanted to see imposed on Boeing.

“We are extremely disappointed that the US Department of Justice is moving forward with this wholly inadequate plea deal despite the families’ strong opposition to its terms”, Erin R Applebaum, a lawyer representing 34 Ethiopian families of those on the Ethiopian Airlines flight, told Semafor.

“The deal is nothing more than a slap on the wrist”, Applebaum added.