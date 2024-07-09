Events Newsletters
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Jul 9, 2024, 6:10pm EDT

Betting big on the future

The News

Investors are betting on prediction markets. The markets allow users to gamble on whether future events will take place, paying out $1 per bet if correct: You might see “Joe Biden to win the US presidential election” at 25 cents, and if you think it’s more than 25% likely to happen, you’d buy it, which would drive the price up. Several small markets exist, but rising interest from financial institutions is spurring growth.

It’s a complicated issue because they are ambiguously legal in the US. US regulators are considering further restrictions, but one economics professor told the Financial Times that the markets are “potentially a really useful way” of predicting the future and that any regulations should use “as light a hand as possible.”

