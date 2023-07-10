Russian journalists settle into exile

RIGA — Here are some of the things Russian journalists living in exile here in the Latvian capital know they can’t do:

They can’t go home. They can’t get Ukrainian visas to report from the front of the war. They can’t easily take payment from subscribers in Russia, due to sanctions. The stringers who send them videos from inside Russia can’t show their faces, which is a killer for TikTok. And most of all they can’t express self-pity — nobody wants to hear it from Russians.

“It’s a pretty interesting experience during the war time,” Latvia’s new president, Edgars Rinkēvičs, who had been instrumental in issuing hundreds of visas to Russian journalists as foreign minister but has been publicly cool to the journalists, said in an interview last week. “Emotions are running high in Latvian society after seeing many atrocities committed by the Russian troops in Ukraine.”

Outlets from the Russian services of the BBC, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and Deutsche Welle to key Russian voices TV Rain and a European edition of Novaya Gazeta moved here to join the online outlet Meduza, which has been based in Latvia for nearly a decade.

But a turning point came in December, when a presenter on the highest profile of them, TV Rain, suggested viewers send help to Russian conscripts on the front. The station apologized and fired him in the face of a backlash from its viewers, but a right-leaning Latvian regulator stripped the station’s license, calling it a threat to national security. A court upheld that ruling last week.

“What would be just a minor issue five years ago or three years ago, is considered completely different,” Rinkēvičs said, calling the ruling “correct.”