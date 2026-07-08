US launches new strikes on Iran

US Central Command has launched new strikes on Iran Wednesday evening at the direction of President Donald Trump, as the ceasefire between the two countries goes up in smoke.

Trump, speaking at the NATO summit in Türkiye earlier Wednesday, told reporters that the US may reimpose a military blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and warned that an attack was imminent. “We’ll probably hit them hard again tonight. I’ll give them a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” he said.

And while Trump also said he isn’t sure he wants to make a deal with Iran anymore, he said he doesn’t think the war with Iran will restart, predicting that “it’s going to go very quickly.”

The shattered ceasefire is going to be a challenge for Republicans, as most voters oppose the conflict.