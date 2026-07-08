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US, China space ventures raise capital

Jul 8, 2026, 6:52pm EDT
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Chinese astronauts wave at people waving Chinese flags
Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Commercial space ventures in the US and China are tapping broader pools of capital as the superpowers vie for dominance in a fierce space race.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is seeking its first outside capital, aiming to raise $10 billion at a valuation of about $130 billion, The New York Times reported. The rocket company’s fundraising comes after rival SpaceX’s record $86 billion IPO, which made Elon Musk a trillionaire.

In China, banks are stepping up lending to the country’s commercial space sector, Caixin reported; one pledged $1.5 billion in credit support for aerospace enterprises over the next three years. The US still has “the strongest commercial space industry,” a US lobbyist said, but “China is moving very quickly to catch up.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
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