Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

UN Secretary-General seeks ban on AI weapons

Jul 8, 2026, 12:38pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A RAM-2X strike drone launches from the Ukrainian front line.
A RAM-2X strike drone launches from the Ukrainian front line. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a ban on “killer robots,” saying the decision to take life “must remain forever human.”

Fully autonomous weapons are already in use: Ukraine reportedly killed Russian soldiers with AI-powered drones as early as 2024. But they have sparked significant backlash, including from employees of US tech companies who have protested against working with the Pentagon.

Guterres called AI-controlled weapons “morally repugnant,” although not all ethicists agree: One roboticist argues they are more discriminate in their killing than scared human soldiers, while a philosopher said in 2022 that using robots will prevent young men and women bearing “the moral burden” of wars.

A chart showing people’s views on AI use in weaponry, by country.
Tom Chivers
AD