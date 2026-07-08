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Trump’s renewed attacks ‘blindside’ NATO

Jul 8, 2026, 7:07am EDT
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A house in Nuuk, Greenland.
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen said her country was ready to defend Greenland, after President Donald Trump again said the US should control the island.

Trump’s renewed attacks on NATO have “blindsided” diplomats who had set up this week’s summit to appease him, the Financial Times reported.

Countries announced a World Bank-like joint funding system for military spending and a $50 billion project to develop new long-range weapons without US backing, while Lithuania’s president offered to send minesweepers to the Strait of Hormuz.

But Trump nonetheless threatened Denmark, complained that NATO allies had failed to support his war on Iran, and picked a fight with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, once seen as his strongest ally in Europe.

Tom Chivers
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