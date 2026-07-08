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Trump keeps shifting tone on NATO

Jul 8, 2026, 6:37pm EDT
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US President Donald Trump stands next to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

President Donald Trump offered both sticks and carrots to NATO, threatening to cut off trade with Spain before offering rare praise for the alliance.

At the summit on Wednesday, Trump reignited his feud with Madrid over the Iran war, made renewed claims on Greenland, and rehashed his grievances with NATO.

Hours later, he touted the “love” and “tremendous unity” among NATO leaders, assuring them in a closed-door meeting — Politico reported — that “we want to remain with you.”

While Trump’s saber-rattling unnerved NATO allies who strove to placate him with deals and flattery‚ his shift in tone — including signaling more support for Ukraine — “will be hailed as a victory for the alliance whose stability [has] been called into question,” The Guardian wrote.

Brendan Ruberry
AD