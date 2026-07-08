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The Chinese money remaking urban Britain

Jul 8, 2026, 10:29am EDT
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Uneasy Streets, Caroline Knowles

Uneasy Streets: How Chinese Money Is Remaking Urban Britain by Caroline Knowles.

China is planning a gigantic embassy in London, which will include secret rooms buried next to sensitive communications cables.

It’s just one of many huge Chinese investment projects in Britain. Knowles’ book “peels back, layer by layer, the truth about Chinese investment and influence here over the last decade or so,” according to The Telegraph, but it “truly stands out… on the human level,” with a fascinating cast of characters, notably Chinese migrants who have fled for a more democratic regime. Buy Uneasy Streets from your local bookstore.

Tom Chivers
AD