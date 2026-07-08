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GLP-1 use reaches new high in US

Jul 8, 2026, 6:46pm EDT
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Hannah Beier/File Photo/Reuters

The percentage of US citizens currently taking GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy for weight loss has almost quadrupled to 11% from 3% in 2024. A further 4% of Americans say they’ve used the drugs in the past, Gallup polling found.

Meanwhile, US obesity rates, which peaked in 2022 at 39.9%, fell further to 36.4%, suggesting, although not proving, a causal link.

Early research hints at other benefits of the drugs, which were originally used for diabetes: A small trial this year found they can help treat alcohol abuse, while also appearing to reduce coronary disease risk over and above the benefits caused by losing weight.

Chart showing reported GLP-1 usage among US adults
Tom Chivers
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