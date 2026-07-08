GLP-1 use reaches new high in US

The percentage of US citizens currently taking GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy for weight loss has almost quadrupled to 11% from 3% in 2024. A further 4% of Americans say they’ve used the drugs in the past, Gallup polling found.

Meanwhile, US obesity rates, which peaked in 2022 at 39.9%, fell further to 36.4%, suggesting, although not proving, a causal link.

Early research hints at other benefits of the drugs, which were originally used for diabetes: A small trial this year found they can help treat alcohol abuse, while also appearing to reduce coronary disease risk over and above the benefits caused by losing weight.