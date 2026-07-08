Exclusive / Ghana gold dispute draws in president’s brother

The Wa-Lawra gold belt in northwest Ghana, where the Black Volta mine is located, is considered one of the country’s most promising undeveloped gold belts. It was first identified by local mining company Ashanti Goldfields in the late 1990s, and Azumah Resources, a gold explorer and developer primarily backed by US private equity, acquired prospecting licences in the belt in 2006. Mining concessions related to Black Volta were granted in 2014, according to local media reports.

In arbitration court documents seen by Semafor, Ghanaian mining firm Engineers & Planners — whose founder and CEO Ibrahim Mahama is a brother of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama — said Azumah’s shareholders offered it the right to acquire the Black Volta project for $100 million in 2023. Azumah’s investors have denied this, saying any acquisition rights were subject to E&P’s compliance with a series of other obligations.” E&P in July 2025 secured a $120 million loan from West Africa’s development finance institution, funds it said were for acquiring the site.

But the sale has been disputed by Azumah’s investors, who say E&P failed to fulfill the terms that would have enabled the Ghanaian firm to take ownership, accusing the company of seizing the site and forging signatures to facilitate the transfer of shares. E&P has denied the allegations. Azumah has denied selling or authorizing such a sale entirely, rejecting E&P’s accusations that it reneged on an agreement.

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In a ruling dated Oct. 23, 2025, the International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration, which sat in London, ordered E&P to stop “trespassing on, occupying, or otherwise interfering with the Black Volta and Sankofa Mine Sites.”

The court sat in private and the details are confidential, but the ruling was disclosed months later during a hearing at the High Court of England and Wales, where Azumah’s investors sought to enforce the arbitration court’s ruling. The contracts were established in accordance with English law, and the UK was designated as the site for any dispute resolution, according to James Wallbank, managing partner of Ibaera Capital, a US private equity fund that is among Azumah’s investors.

On June 8 of this year, the High Court ruled that E&P “failed to comply” with the arbitration court’s order. But that second ruling has also been ignored, according to Azumah’s investors. “Over the last nine months, the International Court of Arbitration and now the English High Court have both issued notices to E&P advising them to stop trespassing on the Black Volta project and return assets to the international investors,” Wallbank said in an interview.

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Bobby Banson, a lawyer representing E&P, denied that the mine had been occupied. ​​“E&P is neither occupying the Black Volta Mines nor has it taken over the operations of the Mine or its resources,” Banson told Semafor in an email. He continued: “E&P has instructed its lawyers to take steps to set aside the order from the English Court.” He also accused those opposed to E&P in the arbitration case of carrying out “PR gimmicks.”

Representatives of both sides in the case — E&P and Azumah’s investors — said the International Court of Arbitration is due to make a final judgment at a hearing scheduled to take place in September.