Chinese cities rank higher on ‘liveability’ index

Copenhagen topped the Economist Intelligence Unit’s ranking of the world’s most livable cities for the second year in a row, though Chinese metropolises made the largest gains.

Tokyo was the world’s only megacity to break into the top 10 of the ranking, which uses criteria such as healthcare, culture and environment, education, infrastructure, and stability.

Four of the five fastest-rising cities in the index were in China, led by Fuzhou — a 9-million-person city in the country’s southeast — which climbed seven spots up the ranking. The index also reflected the fallout of the Iran war: All five of the biggest fallers were in the Middle East, with Oman’s capital dropping a staggering 14 spots.