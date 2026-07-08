China pitches the world on open-source AI

GENEVA — Chinese government officials are using the United Nations’ AI for Good summit in Switzerland this week to, in part, reframe the open-source models that have proliferated in China. The implicit pitch: In contrast to the most advanced US models, which can be restrictive and expensive, open-source AI tools can be a development tool for lower-income countries.

“Open source is good for all countries and all groups and all people, and I believe that is the right direction,” Yu Xiaohui, the president of a Chinese government think tank, said Tuesday at a panel hosted by the Chinese government.

Beijing is leaning on its geopolitical allies to advance that vision, as it looks to shape how the technology is governed worldwide and pitch itself as the developing world’s AI partner of choice.

Other speakers at Tuesday’s session included top officials from Russia and Pakistan, as well as Global South nations where Beijing is making inroads, like Zambia and the Maldives. A recurring theme: The benefits from AI shouldn’t be concentrated in a few rich nations.