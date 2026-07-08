Centrist Democrats back more candidates

The centrist New Democrat Coalition’s political arm is backing more Democratic House candidates, including several in competitive primaries.

Democrats Marlene Galán-Woods in Arizona, Richard Pan in California, Bale Dalton in Florida, Lindsay James in Iowa, and Jeremy Moss in Michigan are picking up support from the New Democrat Coalition Action Fund, according to details shared first with Semafor.

The bloc’s chair, Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., argued their candidates are competing where it matters to take back the House majority: “Winning a D+60 primary doesn’t win the majority; it just makes headlines and blue seats bluer.”

The bloc’s backing could provide a boost to Galán-Woods, who is vying for the nomination for one of the most competitive seats in the country. She already has backing from the DCCC, though 2024 nominee Amish Shah is hoping for another shot at Arizona’s swingy 1st District.