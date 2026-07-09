A defiant Platner exits Maine Senate race

Maine Democrat Graham Platner suspended his Senate campaign on Wednesday night, denying new allegations of sexual assault but conceding that he couldn’t keep running after his party abandoned him.

“The corporate media system and the political establishment got to act as judge, jury, and executioner,” Platner said in an 11 minute, 15 second campaign video. “We live in a political system that is not built for normal people.”

On a call with his campaign staff, Platner said he’d sought “assurances from the Democratic Party that they will ensure a process for a replacement nominee that respects the will of the voters” who supported him in the June 9 primary.

Minutes before Platner spoke, the Maine Democratic Party announced that it would hold a nominating convention to replace him.

Republicans looked on in delight; the National Republican Senatorial Committee told its stakeholders that a snap poll it conducted in Maine found that most Democrats didn’t want him to quit, and that it could benefit from the mess against another nominee.