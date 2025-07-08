Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Tesla shares fall over Trump-Musk rift

Jul 8, 2025, 5:10am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US flag, 3D printed miniatures of U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Tesla shares fell steeply Monday after CEO Elon Musk vowed to form a new US political party.

Musk’s pledge to create the “America Party” stemmed from his rift with President Donald Trump, especially over his criticism of Trump’s sweeping tax-and-spending package. Analysts warned that forming a new party could hurt Musk’s businesses; Tesla’s stock price fell nearly 7% Monday.

Tesla investors “only see downside from his dip back into politics,” one analyst said. Musk’s split with Trump could also hurt the EV company’s business in China: The billionaire and former White House adviser was once seen as a “partner for Beijing in Washington,” The Wall Street Journal wrote, but he is of less value to the Chinese government as an outsider.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD