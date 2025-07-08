Tesla shares fall over Trump-Musk rift

Tesla shares fell steeply Monday after CEO Elon Musk vowed to form a new US political party.

Musk’s pledge to create the “America Party” stemmed from his rift with President Donald Trump, especially over his criticism of Trump’s sweeping tax-and-spending package. Analysts warned that forming a new party could hurt Musk’s businesses; Tesla’s stock price fell nearly 7% Monday.

Tesla investors “only see downside from his dip back into politics,” one analyst said. Musk’s split with Trump could also hurt the EV company’s business in China: The billionaire and former White House adviser was once seen as a “partner for Beijing in Washington,” The Wall Street Journal wrote, but he is of less value to the Chinese government as an outsider.