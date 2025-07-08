Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Jul 8, 2025, 6:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Netanyahu and Trump
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated US President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, even as reports underlined the hurdles to lasting calm in the Middle East.

On a trip to Washington, Netanyahu said Trump was “forging peace… in one region after another,” speaking as Israel and Hamas neared a truce over the war in Gaza. Yet the two sides still disagree on key issues, and prior ceasefire talks have stumbled at later stages.

A relative quiet between Israel and Iran also appeared at risk following their recent war: Tehran’s president said that Israel had sought to assassinate him, while Axios reported that Israeli officials believe they have Washington’s green light to strike Iran again if they deem necessary.

Prashant Rao
AD
AD