Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated US President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, even as reports underlined the hurdles to lasting calm in the Middle East.

On a trip to Washington, Netanyahu said Trump was “forging peace… in one region after another,” speaking as Israel and Hamas neared a truce over the war in Gaza. Yet the two sides still disagree on key issues, and prior ceasefire talks have stumbled at later stages.

A relative quiet between Israel and Iran also appeared at risk following their recent war: Tehran’s president said that Israel had sought to assassinate him, while Axios reported that Israeli officials believe they have Washington’s green light to strike Iran again if they deem necessary.