Macron in UK on state visit

Jul 8, 2025, 6:24am EDT
Macron and King Charles
Chris Jackson/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in the UK today, the first state visit by a European Union leader to Britain since Brexit.

Relations between London and Paris were frosty for years after Britain voted to leave the union, but have — like Britain’s ties with the rest of the continent — begun to thaw.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have a lot to discuss: Starmer is under pressure over migrants crossing the English Channel, a flow he hopes France will help curb, and the leaders of Europe’s only nuclear-armed powers are both keen to support Ukraine as the US retreats. One expert told The Guardian that France “had a hard time swallowing” Brexit but has “finally digested [it].

Tom Chivers
