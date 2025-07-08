First malaria treatment for babies is approved

Medicine to treat babies and young infants suffering from malaria has been approved for the first time and is expected to be rolled out in Africa within weeks.

Malaria treatment for infants weighing less than 4.5 kilograms has been unavailable until now, due to the risk of overdose. Coartem Baby, the new medicine, was produced by pharmaceutical giant Novartis and has been approved by Swissmedic, Switzerland’s regulator for therapeutic products.

Nekoye Otsyula, global medical affairs director at Novartis, told Semafor that the medicine would be most effective when adopted alongside other anti-malarial tools used by families, such as vaccines and bed nets.

She said the youngest baby involved in the two-year trial was just a day old.

Eight African countries — Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique,

Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda — are expected to approve the medicine within around 90 days after studying the trial findings used by Swissmedic to reach its decision, Novartis officials told Semafor. They said Ghana is also expected to approve the medicine within months.