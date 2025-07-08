EU delegation expelled from Libya in diplomatic row

Libyan officials on Tuesday expelled a group of European diplomats moments after they arrived in Benghazi, according to multiple reports.

One of the two warring administrations that controls Libya declared EU migration commissioner Magnus Brunner “persona non grata” and demanded that he, along with ministers from Italy, Greece, and Malta, “leave Libyan territory immediately,” citing a “flagrant breach of diplomatic norms.”

The statement from the party that controls Benghazi did not provide details, but the move comes as the EU has said it will take a “firm” approach with Libya over a surge of migrants to Europe. The European officials were in Libya to discuss the immigration issue, and had finished talks with the other government that controls Tripoli.