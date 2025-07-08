Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Economists predict summer EV boom

Jul 8, 2025, 5:37am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Fast electric vehicle chargers are shown charging a Chevy Bolt in Encintas, California
Mike Blake/Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s axing of lucrative electric vehicle subsidies will dent sales of major US car manufacturers, but it won’t put the brakes on EV adoption, analysts said.

Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” kills $7,500 tax credits for EV customers on Sept. 30, likely prompting a buying frenzy before the deadline: “This is going to be the summer of the EV,” an industry advocate told CNBC.

And while Trump’s anti-EV policies will impact automakers like Tesla, an economist estimated that around 37% of new cars purchased in 2030 will be electric, given customers’ access to cheaper and better models, Bloomberg reported. Ford also intends to press ahead with its partially completed $3 billion battery factory in Michigan.

Chart showing EV share of US light-duty vehicles sold by policy scenario.
J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD