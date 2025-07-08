Brazil’s Lula hits out at Trump ‘interference’

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva hit back at his US counterpart Donald Trump for saying Lula’s predecessor, far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, was the victim of a witch hunt.

Trump had called on Brazilian authorities to halt Bolsonaro’s prosecution over an alleged coup attempt, remarks that Lula dismissed as “interference.”

The Brazilian leader — who this weekend hosted a summit of the BRICS bloc of mostly developing nations — also said the world “doesn’t want an emperor,” after Trump threatened new, additional tariffs on countries aligned with the group.

In response to fraying ties with Washington, Brasília has sought closer relations with Beijing, a move that could hurt Lula’s popularity further: 75% of Brazilians distrust China, a recent poll showed.