What’s next for France’s hung Parliament?

Attal will remain PM for now, but could face no-confidence vote

Sources: Le Monde , BBC

Macron has asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal — a member of the president’s party who offered his resignation after the results — to remain in his post for the time being, to “ensure stability” as the country prepares to host the Olympics in less than three weeks. But Attal will likely face a no-confidence vote from Parliament as early as July 18 when the National Assembly holds its first session, Le Monde noted. A “motion of no confidence would have a good chance of being passed, since the presidential coalition now has only 168 seats out of 577, and it would lead to the immediate dismissal of the Attal government,” the newspaper said.