rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Jul 8, 2024, 12:30pm EDT
Europe

Russian missile destroys Kyiv children’s hospital as strikes kill dozens across Ukraine

Kyiv children's hospital
Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

In a rare daytime attack, Russia launched its largest air strike on Ukraine in months, destroying a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killing dozens.

Russia fired over 40 missiles, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said, damaging apartment buildings and infrastructure across the country.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s powerful chief of staff, wrote on X that the attack on children must be “one of the key topics” at this week’s NATO summit in Washington, adding that the missile contained “dozens of microelectronics produced in NATO countries.”

AD

Ukraine’s stretched air defense is also set to be a key topic at the summit, with US officials saying that they expect announcements to boost the country’s protection from Russia’s aerial attacks this week.

Semafor Logo
AD