Modi to meet Putin as India balances ties with West and its antagonists

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow, — his first trip to the Kremlin since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Modi is charting his own geopolitical path, analysts said, positioning India as a counterweight to Russia’s growing ties to China even as it builds relations with the US.

India has maintained an ambivalence to the Ukraine war and avoided criticizing Moscow, while also buying Russian oil, despite strong Western sanctions and the US’ push to make Putin a global pariah. Ultimately, Modi’s ties with the Kremlin “may be an irritant for the United States but is insufficient to derail Washington’s military cooperation with India,” said an expert at a New Delhi-based think tank.