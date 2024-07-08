Justin Timberlake mugshot turned into art

Singer Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been turned into art. An artist duo in New York transformed the police photograph taken following his arrest for driving while intoxicated into an Andy Warhol-style portrait made using inkjet prints on canvas. “Andy Warhol’s genius was in knowing which images would capture and evoke a moment in time, and Justin’s mugshot seemed to me to do exactly that,” one of the artists told Artnet.

The portrait, titled Tuesday Night Out Featuring Justin Timberlake, is on sale for $520 at a gallery near the hotel Timberlake visited before being charged. “We’ve been getting calls from all around the world — Germany, Australia, and Canada, as well as all over the United States,” the gallery owner said.