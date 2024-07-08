Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Caroline Anders
Caroline Anders
Updated Jul 8, 2024, 10:58am EDT
North America

Defiant Joe Biden dares ‘elites’ to challenge him at Democratic national convention

Joe Biden
REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Title icon

The News

Biden called into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” talk show on Monday in a bid to assuage concerns over his continued presidential bid — and air his frustrations with Democratic Party “elites” questioning his ability to win in November following his poor debate performance against Donald Trump.

“If any of these guys don’t think I should run, run against me. Go ahead. Announce for president — challenge me at the convention,” he said.

Also on Monday, Biden sent a letter to Congressional Democrats telling them to end speculation over his candidacy, as more lawmakers have called on him to withdraw, citing worries about his age and fitness.

However, when asked on “Morning Joe” if he’s been tested for any age-related issues that might explain his debate performance, Biden said “I’ve been testing myself.”

