Chinese EV makers pivot to the Global South to survive Western tariffs

Turkey is BYD’s latest point of global expansion

Sources: Bloomberg , Electrek

Chinese auto giant BYD on Monday announced plans to build a $1 billion plant in Turkey, a move that analysts said could bolster its standing in Europe. While Turkey isn’t a member of the European Union, it has a customs agreement with the bloc that could benefit BYD as it navigates the EU’s tariffs and its trade tensions with China, which risk spiraling into a trade war. The plant could also serve a burgeoning domestic market in Turkey, with EVs making up 7.5% of new vehicle sales in the country last year, “opening a significant opportunity for the Chinese EV maker,” Electrek wrote. Turkey even eased its tariffs on the vehicles last week to boost global investments.