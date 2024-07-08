Boeing to plead guilty to charges over deadly 737 MAX crashes

Boeing agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge after the US Justice Department accused the aviation giant of failing to improve its manufacturing process following two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

As part of the deal, Boeing will be required to pay a $243.6m (£190m) fine. The company will also be subject to three years of independent safety audits. Boeing avoids a trial under the deal’s terms.

Crash victims’ families said they would ask a judge to toss the deal, and that they wanted Boeing go to trial to expose how the company evaded federal scrutiny.

The deal came just a week after Boeing agreed to purchase Spirit AeroSystems — the supplier of the 737 fuselage involved in an incident in February that saw a door plug blow out of a Boeing plane mid-flight — ending a decades-long controversial practice of outsourcing production to independent contractors.