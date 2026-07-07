Exclusive / Why Hakeem Jeffries may not have a vote problem

Despite threats from some progressive candidates, like Colorado’s Melat Kiros, to oppose a Hakeem Jeffries speakership over his support from corporate PACs and AIPAC, the House Democratic leader doesn’t have a vote problem on his hands yet on the level that sank Kevin McCarthy’s speakership years ago.

The underlying conditions are unlikely to change, with Jeffries stressing in a recent interview that his average contribution came from a small donor.

“I’m going to continue to take positions on every issue that are anchored in what’s the best thing to do for the district,” he said.

Kiros hasn’t spoken yet with Jeffries, according to her spokesperson, who added that she “looks forward to conversations with leadership.”

Still, some Democrats are bullish that they’ll have a large enough majority to neutralize threats to Jeffries’ leadership bid — or be able to win over potential objectors in the months to come.