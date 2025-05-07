Why the UAE has mandated AI learning in schools

The UAE will overhaul its education system for the artificial intelligence age, becoming one of the first nations in the world to mandate AI learning as it looks to harness the technology to improve outcomes and combat disengagement in classrooms, its education minister said.

AI will be taught in all public and some private schools at the start of the next academic year in the fall — reaching as many as 400,000 students — with around 20 lessons initially planned for each grade year, from Kindergarten through Grade 12, Sarah Al Amiri told Semafor in an interview.

The strategy calls for students to design their own AI systems while learning about bias and algorithms; explore ethical use and issues of plagiarism; and practice prompt engineering with real-world scenarios. Lessons range in complexity from early learners discussing what robots are and how they might be useful in daily life, to developing machine learning algorithms in later years.