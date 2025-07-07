Events Email Briefings
Netanyahu-Trump meeting stokes ceasefire hopes

Jul 7, 2025, 6:43am EDT
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters

Hopes rose that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington today could lead to a ceasefire.

Trump is keen to achieve a peace deal in Gaza, and Netanyahu is in a strong position domestically after attacks on Iran severely weakened Israel’s regional rival. That could give him breathing space to announce a truce without suffering a right-wing revolt, The Guardian reported.

Hamas responded “positively” last week to Israel’s proposal of a 60-day ceasefire, although it wants a permanent end to the war. Israel has long rejected that demand, but, under pressure from Trump and isolated diplomatically after nearly two years of war, it has agreed to send negotiators to Qatar for indirect talks.

Tom Chivers
