After floods, Texas might need Congress’ help

Federal and state officials are still primarily focused on rescue efforts in Texas after this week’s devastating floods, but don’t be surprised if the damage requires a congressional response in the coming months.

It may take a few weeks to quantify the toll — and to determine whether the disaster relief fund will cover it or if a supplemental bill is needed. If more cash from Congress is required, lawmakers may look to hitch it to a must-pass spending bill.

“Anything we can do to help. The supplemental tended to North Carolina last year, so certainly would be open to that,” Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told reporters on Monday. “Let’s get through the immediate stage right now and take care of lives, save as many lives as possible, assess the damage — and then come with a more accurate question of what’s actually needed.”