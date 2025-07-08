Events Email Briefings
After floods, Texas might need Congress’ help

Jul 8, 2025, 5:29am EDT
Flooding in Texas
Sergio Flores/Reuters

Federal and state officials are still primarily focused on rescue efforts in Texas after this week’s devastating floods, but don’t be surprised if the damage requires a congressional response in the coming months.

It may take a few weeks to quantify the toll — and to determine whether the disaster relief fund will cover it or if a supplemental bill is needed. If more cash from Congress is required, lawmakers may look to hitch it to a must-pass spending bill.

“Anything we can do to help. The supplemental tended to North Carolina last year, so certainly would be open to that,” Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., told reporters on Monday. “Let’s get through the immediate stage right now and take care of lives, save as many lives as possible, assess the damage — and then come with a more accurate question of what’s actually needed.”

Burgess Everett
