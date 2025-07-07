Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x Per Week
Sign up

Africa hit by extreme heat waves in 2024

Jul 7, 2025, 9:17am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People cool off at the beach during a heat wave in Rabat, Morocco, in June.
Abdel Majid Biziouat/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of African countries spanning much of the continent recorded a brutal heat wave in the past year. 

Sharp temperature rises caused by climate change affected 42 of Africa’s 54 countries between May 2024 and May 2025, according to a new study: At least 10 nations saw three or more months in that period in which daily temperatures were higher than 90% of the period between 1991 and 2020.

The rising temperatures across the continent mirror global trends: Almost 50% of the world’s population experienced at least 30 more days of extreme heat than was experienced in the three decades up to 2020, the report by Climate Central and the World Weather Attribution said.

A chart showing the annual average land temperature in Africa, 1900-2024.
Alexander Onukwue
AD
AD