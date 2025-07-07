Africa hit by extreme heat waves in 2024

Dozens of African countries spanning much of the continent recorded a brutal heat wave in the past year.

Sharp temperature rises caused by climate change affected 42 of Africa’s 54 countries between May 2024 and May 2025, according to a new study: At least 10 nations saw three or more months in that period in which daily temperatures were higher than 90% of the period between 1991 and 2020.

The rising temperatures across the continent mirror global trends: Almost 50% of the world’s population experienced at least 30 more days of extreme heat than was experienced in the three decades up to 2020, the report by Climate Central and the World Weather Attribution said.