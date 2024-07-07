Foreign reporters visit ‘unrecognizable’ Rafah for the first time

Foreign reporters witnessed widespread devastation in the Gazan town of Rafah, two months after the Israeli military launched a ground offensive there.

The city was described as a “flattened wasteland,” a “maze of rubble,” and “unrecognizable.” It was the first time international media had been allowed into Rafah since Israel began what it called a “limited” operation.

But the level of destruction called Israel’s characterization into question, the reports said; the military said many of the destroyed buildings were either booby trapped or used by Hamas to fire on Israeli forces.

The convoy visit came days after Hamas softened its position on a ceasefire deal, with the group saying Sunday that it is waiting for Israel’s response to its latest proposal.