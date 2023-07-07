Why China is building an EV plant in Brazil

Chinese electrical vehicle company BYD is planning to build its first plant outside of Asia in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia –– a move that’s part of a wider effort by EV makers in China to expand beyond the domestic market.

The facility will include hybrid and electric car production –– and will also produce electric buses and trucks, Bloomberg reported, with operations expected to start by 2024.

